506 Astria Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Spacious Single Story Pool Home in Altamonte Springs - Home is in Barclay Woods subdivision and has been newly painted inside and out. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split plan with laminate and tile flooring.

Wood burning fireplace in family room. Formal living and dining room plus eat in kitchen that opens to an enclosed patio with windows. Pool has a child safety fence, nice fenced in back yard and all on a corner lot in cul de sac. Large Corner Lot. Pool and Lawn Services included



Don't miss seeing this amazing home!



Walking distance to Lake Orienta Elementary School. Easy access to Mall, restaurants and I-4.



Call Donna to make an appointment to see this home 407-719-5532



(RLNE5839919)