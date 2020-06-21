All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

506 Astria Ct.

506 Astria Court · (407) 719-5532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

506 Astria Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 506 Astria Ct. · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2301 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Spacious Single Story Pool Home in Altamonte Springs - Home is in Barclay Woods subdivision and has been newly painted inside and out. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split plan with laminate and tile flooring.
Wood burning fireplace in family room. Formal living and dining room plus eat in kitchen that opens to an enclosed patio with windows. Pool has a child safety fence, nice fenced in back yard and all on a corner lot in cul de sac. Large Corner Lot. Pool and Lawn Services included

Don't miss seeing this amazing home!

Walking distance to Lake Orienta Elementary School. Easy access to Mall, restaurants and I-4.

Call Donna to make an appointment to see this home 407-719-5532

(RLNE5839919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Astria Ct. have any available units?
506 Astria Ct. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Astria Ct. have?
Some of 506 Astria Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Astria Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
506 Astria Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Astria Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Astria Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 506 Astria Ct. offer parking?
No, 506 Astria Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 506 Astria Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Astria Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Astria Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 506 Astria Ct. has a pool.
Does 506 Astria Ct. have accessible units?
No, 506 Astria Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Astria Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Astria Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
