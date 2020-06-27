501 Tanoak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Story Townhome with 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths in Central Altamonte Springs -

Luxurious and centrally located two bedrooms, two and half baths. Townhome is close to 436, 434 and I-4. Shopping Malls and Restaurants are just steps away.



This home is the best value in the area for luxury and convenience, with its private parking pad and located at the end of a cul de sac. Fully remodeled with granite countertops and porcelain tile floors on the ground floor. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, living and dining room area, LED lights throughtout the house.



Pet weight limit at this property is 21 pounds at full maturity.



PENDING WITH A SIGNED RESERVATION AGREEMENT & DEPOSIT ON RECORD



Schools: Forest City, Milwee, Lyman



(RLNE3428976)