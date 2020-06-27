All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

501 Tanoak Court

Location

501 Tanoak Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Story Townhome with 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths in Central Altamonte Springs -
Luxurious and centrally located two bedrooms, two and half baths. Townhome is close to 436, 434 and I-4. Shopping Malls and Restaurants are just steps away.

This home is the best value in the area for luxury and convenience, with its private parking pad and located at the end of a cul de sac. Fully remodeled with granite countertops and porcelain tile floors on the ground floor. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, living and dining room area, LED lights throughtout the house.

Pet weight limit at this property is 21 pounds at full maturity.

PENDING WITH A SIGNED RESERVATION AGREEMENT & DEPOSIT ON RECORD

Schools: Forest City, Milwee, Lyman

(RLNE3428976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Tanoak Court have any available units?
501 Tanoak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Tanoak Court have?
Some of 501 Tanoak Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Tanoak Court currently offering any rent specials?
501 Tanoak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Tanoak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Tanoak Court is pet friendly.
Does 501 Tanoak Court offer parking?
Yes, 501 Tanoak Court offers parking.
Does 501 Tanoak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Tanoak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Tanoak Court have a pool?
No, 501 Tanoak Court does not have a pool.
Does 501 Tanoak Court have accessible units?
No, 501 Tanoak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Tanoak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Tanoak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
