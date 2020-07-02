All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 457 HEMLOCK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
457 HEMLOCK STREET
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

457 HEMLOCK STREET

457 Hemlock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

457 Hemlock Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom Two Bath Duplex! Recently upgraded! Granite kitchen counters! Glass faced cabinets. Eat-in kitchen. Abundant countertop space in the kitchen - room enough for two cooks.Tile throughout! Screened front patio with a huge storage closet. Walk-in shower in master bath. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom. Both bedrooms can accommodate a king-sized bed. Hall linen closet.Very spacious living room. All rooms including kitchen with ceiling fans. Lots of windows provide a light and airy feel to this home! Close to the Mall and all things Altamonte.

Lawncare provided by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 HEMLOCK STREET have any available units?
457 HEMLOCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 HEMLOCK STREET have?
Some of 457 HEMLOCK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 HEMLOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
457 HEMLOCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 HEMLOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 457 HEMLOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 457 HEMLOCK STREET offer parking?
No, 457 HEMLOCK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 457 HEMLOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 HEMLOCK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 HEMLOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 457 HEMLOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 457 HEMLOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 457 HEMLOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 457 HEMLOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 HEMLOCK STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus