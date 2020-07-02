457 HEMLOCK STREET

Two Bedroom Two Bath Duplex! Recently upgraded! Granite kitchen counters! Glass faced cabinets. Eat-in kitchen. Abundant countertop space in the kitchen - room enough for two cooks.Tile throughout! Screened front patio with a huge storage closet. Walk-in shower in master bath. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom. Both bedrooms can accommodate a king-sized bed. Hall linen closet.Very spacious living room. All rooms including kitchen with ceiling fans. Lots of windows provide a light and airy feel to this home! Close to the Mall and all things Altamonte.
Lawncare provided by HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
