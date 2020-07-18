All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

420 Forestway Cir Unit 203

420 Forestway Cir · (407) 933-7368
Location

420 Forestway Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Altamonte Springs- Exclusive, Fully Furnished, Luxury one bedroom one bath condo in the highly desired Lakewood Park gated subdivision. The condo is tastefully decorated and will even satisfy the pickiest critic. As you walk into the home you will feel a sense of comfort and class a place you will be proud to call home. The community is gated for extra privacy. The amenities include fitness center, two community pools, Club house, tennis courts, and volley ball courts. Located seconds from I4, 436, the Altamonte Mall, major shopping and dining makes this home a commuter's dream. Do not hesitate the condo will not last on the market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 have any available units?
420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 have?
Some of 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Forestway Cir Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
