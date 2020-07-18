420 Forestway Cir Unit 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Altamonte Springs- Exclusive, Fully Furnished, Luxury one bedroom one bath condo in the highly desired Lakewood Park gated subdivision. The condo is tastefully decorated and will even satisfy the pickiest critic. As you walk into the home you will feel a sense of comfort and class a place you will be proud to call home. The community is gated for extra privacy. The amenities include fitness center, two community pools, Club house, tennis courts, and volley ball courts. Located seconds from I4, 436, the Altamonte Mall, major shopping and dining makes this home a commuter's dream. Do not hesitate the condo will not last on the market!