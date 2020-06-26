415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Available July 1st. Currently getting new Flooring and Paint. Located in a very quiet setting just off Highway 436 & Essex has an open design that creates a sense of spaciousness. Plenty of Parking. The variety of amenities of this community suits almost any preferences: VALLEY Trash Pickup, Lakefront community clubhouse, fully-equipped fitness center, tennis courts & sand volleyball courts, movie theater room, 2 private community pools - each with their Jacuzzi spas, and 2 spacious sun decks. The Lakewood Park community is conveniently close to I-4, in walking distance from the Altamonte Mall and the well known Uptown Altamonte with its Cranes Roost Lake offering convenient shopping, and a collection of places to eat, drink and be entertained. Excellent Seminole County Schools. Schedule time to see it today.