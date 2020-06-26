All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE

415 Lakepointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

415 Lakepointe Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Available July 1st. Currently getting new Flooring and Paint. Located in a very quiet setting just off Highway 436 & Essex has an open design that creates a sense of spaciousness. Plenty of Parking. The variety of amenities of this community suits almost any preferences: VALLEY Trash Pickup, Lakefront community clubhouse, fully-equipped fitness center, tennis courts & sand volleyball courts, movie theater room, 2 private community pools - each with their Jacuzzi spas, and 2 spacious sun decks. The Lakewood Park community is conveniently close to I-4, in walking distance from the Altamonte Mall and the well known Uptown Altamonte with its Cranes Roost Lake offering convenient shopping, and a collection of places to eat, drink and be entertained. Excellent Seminole County Schools. Schedule time to see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have any available units?
415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus