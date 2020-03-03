All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE

410 Wekiva Rapids Drive · No Longer Available
Location

410 Wekiva Rapids Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

Picture yourself in this oasis! This home boasts a charming curb appeal, a two-car garage, a fenced backyard, and a covered patio overlooking the sparkling pool. Inside you'll find sleek tile flooring and durable vinyl plank flooring. The inviting living room features a cozy fireplace and the welcoming kitchen offers sleek counters, matching appliances, and a nice window for a view. This home won't last long. Apply today and make it yours!

See the floorplan in the photo gallery to picture yourself in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE have any available units?
410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE have?
Some of 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

