410 WEKIVA RAPIDS DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace ice maker

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Picture yourself in this oasis! This home boasts a charming curb appeal, a two-car garage, a fenced backyard, and a covered patio overlooking the sparkling pool. Inside you'll find sleek tile flooring and durable vinyl plank flooring. The inviting living room features a cozy fireplace and the welcoming kitchen offers sleek counters, matching appliances, and a nice window for a view. This home won't last long. Apply today and make it yours!



See the floorplan in the photo gallery to picture yourself in this home.