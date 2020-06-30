All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County

351 Lone Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

351 Lone Hill Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
trash valet
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
1BD / 1BA - Lakewood Park - Altamonte Springs - This 1BD/1BA 3rd story condo has vaulted ceilings, new paint, wood laminate a private patio and a full size washer and dryer. The condo is in a gated community with amenities that include two community pools, tennis courts, beach volleyball, barb-b-q areas and residents have lake access to Lake Orienta. Great location as it close to the Altamonte Mall, I-4 . Rent includes water, sewer and daily valet trash.

Sorry NO PETS

Application fees are non-refundable.

(RLNE5431237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County have any available units?
351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County have?
Some of 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County currently offering any rent specials?
351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County pet-friendly?
No, 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County offer parking?
No, 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County does not offer parking.
Does 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County have a pool?
Yes, 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County has a pool.
Does 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County have accessible units?
No, 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Altamonte Springs Luxury ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus