351 Lone Hill Drive #10-303 Seminole County

1BD / 1BA - Lakewood Park - Altamonte Springs - This 1BD/1BA 3rd story condo has vaulted ceilings, new paint, wood laminate a private patio and a full size washer and dryer. The condo is in a gated community with amenities that include two community pools, tennis courts, beach volleyball, barb-b-q areas and residents have lake access to Lake Orienta. Great location as it close to the Altamonte Mall, I-4 . Rent includes water, sewer and daily valet trash.



Sorry NO PETS



Application fees are non-refundable.



(RLNE5431237)