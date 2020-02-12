All apartments in Altamonte Springs
345 Forest Way, Unit 203

345 Forestway Cir
Location

345 Forestway Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Just reduced!!! Lovely 1 Bed 1 Bath condo in Lakewood Park Condos - Just reduced!!! Spacious 1 Bed room 1 Full bath condo available now.

Home offers an open layout with the Living room with real wood burning fireplace. Quaint kitchen has all matching appliances with an island bar with extra seating place. Laminate wood flooring in the living dining room area with the Kitchen, bedroom and bath having ceramic tiles. Plenty of natural lighting and unit has a walk in closet!

Community offers Fitness Center, Playground, 2 Community Pools, Tennis Courts and its Gated community with so much more! Close to Altamonte Mall, Restaurants and Entertainment and more.

Requirements:
$50 Application fee persons 18 and over

HOA Requirements:
$50.00 HOA Tenant Registration fee includes all individuals - Mandatory
$7.50 Vehicle Decal for each vehicle - Mandatory
$25.00 Pool and Fitness Access - not mandatory only if access is wanted
$25.00 Mailbox Keys - not mandatory if you have PO box already

Please contact Victor Martinez for showings at 407-443-2218 or via email at Victor@rentprosper.com

www.rentprosper.com

(RLNE5636316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 have any available units?
345 Forest Way, Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 have?
Some of 345 Forest Way, Unit 203's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
345 Forest Way, Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Forest Way, Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.

