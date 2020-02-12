345 Forest Way, Unit 203

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Just reduced!!! Lovely 1 Bed 1 Bath condo in Lakewood Park Condos - Just reduced!!! Spacious 1 Bed room 1 Full bath condo available now.



Home offers an open layout with the Living room with real wood burning fireplace. Quaint kitchen has all matching appliances with an island bar with extra seating place. Laminate wood flooring in the living dining room area with the Kitchen, bedroom and bath having ceramic tiles. Plenty of natural lighting and unit has a walk in closet!



Community offers Fitness Center, Playground, 2 Community Pools, Tennis Courts and its Gated community with so much more! Close to Altamonte Mall, Restaurants and Entertainment and more.



Requirements:

$50 Application fee persons 18 and over



HOA Requirements:

$50.00 HOA Tenant Registration fee includes all individuals - Mandatory

$7.50 Vehicle Decal for each vehicle - Mandatory

$25.00 Pool and Fitness Access - not mandatory only if access is wanted

$25.00 Mailbox Keys - not mandatory if you have PO box already



Please contact Victor Martinez for showings at 407-443-2218 or via email at Victor@rentprosper.com



www.rentprosper.com



(RLNE5636316)