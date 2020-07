Amenities

parking gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool

Beautiful 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condominium In an excellent location! In the middle of downtown Altamonte Springs with 5 min access to I-4!! Its also opposite side of Altamonte Mall, and Publix is nearby. Community pool access and Gym access. Monthly rental includes 2 designated parking spots along with guest spots for all your friends. Contact now for more information about your next dream home!



(RLNE5769094)