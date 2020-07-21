All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

304 Barclay Avenue

304 Barclay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 Barclay Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 For Rent in Altamonte Springs for $1,550/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/958374?source=marketing

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.

YEAR BUILT: 1975
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile and Vinyl Plank
FENCED YARD: No

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: City of Altamonte Springs
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY:
-MIDDLE SCHOOL:
-HIGH SCHOOL: Lyman High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: Irrigation system, Corner Lot

(RLNE5044867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Barclay Avenue have any available units?
304 Barclay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Barclay Avenue have?
Some of 304 Barclay Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Barclay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Barclay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Barclay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Barclay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 304 Barclay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 304 Barclay Avenue offers parking.
Does 304 Barclay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Barclay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Barclay Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 304 Barclay Avenue has a pool.
Does 304 Barclay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Barclay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Barclay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Barclay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
