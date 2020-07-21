304 Barclay Avenue

Amenities

3/2 For Rent in Altamonte Springs for $1,550/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/958374?source=marketing



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.



YEAR BUILT: 1975

SCREEN PORCH: Yes

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: No

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups in Garage

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: Tile and Vinyl Plank

FENCED YARD: No



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: City of Altamonte Springs

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY:

-MIDDLE SCHOOL:

-HIGH SCHOOL: Lyman High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES: Irrigation system, Corner Lot



(RLNE5044867)