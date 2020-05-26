241 AFTON SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

SECOND FLOOR 1 bedroom condo, gorgeous wood floor, W/D in unit, GREAT view! Come check out this wonderful condo centrally located in

Altamonte Springs. Boasting beautiful wood floors throughout, this condo is very easy to maintain! You will enjoy a separate dining area just off of the kitchen for entertaining convenience, the living opens up to a large window and door that lead out to your private balcony - what a view, privacy and tranquility all at the same time.

The spacious bedroom features a large walk in closet, an en suite bath and a ceiling fan. All the wet areas have different flooring AND the condo comes with it's own stack-able washer/dryer.