Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:21 AM

241 AFTON SQUARE

241 Afton Square · No Longer Available
Location

241 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
SECOND FLOOR 1 bedroom condo, gorgeous wood floor, W/D in unit, GREAT view! Come check out this wonderful condo centrally located in
Altamonte Springs. Boasting beautiful wood floors throughout, this condo is very easy to maintain! You will enjoy a separate dining area just off of the kitchen for entertaining convenience, the living opens up to a large window and door that lead out to your private balcony - what a view, privacy and tranquility all at the same time.
The spacious bedroom features a large walk in closet, an en suite bath and a ceiling fan. All the wet areas have different flooring AND the condo comes with it's own stack-able washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 AFTON SQUARE have any available units?
241 AFTON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 AFTON SQUARE have?
Some of 241 AFTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 AFTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
241 AFTON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 AFTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 241 AFTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 241 AFTON SQUARE offer parking?
No, 241 AFTON SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 241 AFTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 AFTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 AFTON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 241 AFTON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 241 AFTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 241 AFTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 241 AFTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 AFTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
