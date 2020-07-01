All apartments in Altamonte Springs
233 MAISON COURT

Location

233 Maison Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
Private boat ramp for days on the water. Beautiful Meditteranean pool home in the gated, secluded community of Spring Lake Pointe. Downstairs you will enjoy the gourmet kitchen while entertaining family and friends in the formal living and dining rooms separated by a wine cellar all of which overlook the pool and grounds. Large master suite with double door entry leading to sitting area, fireplace, large walk-in closet, his and her vanities, Jacuzzi tub and walk-through shower. Upstairs consists of second master suite with double door entry, fireplace, sauna, and claw foot tub. Second level Media room complete with surround sound pre-wiring overlooking the pool and grounds. Balconies overlooking the front grounds complete with water spigots and drains for plants/gardening. Other features include a wet bar and outdoor kitchen area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 MAISON COURT have any available units?
233 MAISON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 MAISON COURT have?
Some of 233 MAISON COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 MAISON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
233 MAISON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 MAISON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 233 MAISON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 233 MAISON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 233 MAISON COURT offers parking.
Does 233 MAISON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 MAISON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 MAISON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 233 MAISON COURT has a pool.
Does 233 MAISON COURT have accessible units?
No, 233 MAISON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 233 MAISON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 MAISON COURT has units with dishwashers.

