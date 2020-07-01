233 MAISON COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room sauna

Private boat ramp for days on the water. Beautiful Meditteranean pool home in the gated, secluded community of Spring Lake Pointe. Downstairs you will enjoy the gourmet kitchen while entertaining family and friends in the formal living and dining rooms separated by a wine cellar all of which overlook the pool and grounds. Large master suite with double door entry leading to sitting area, fireplace, large walk-in closet, his and her vanities, Jacuzzi tub and walk-through shower. Upstairs consists of second master suite with double door entry, fireplace, sauna, and claw foot tub. Second level Media room complete with surround sound pre-wiring overlooking the pool and grounds. Balconies overlooking the front grounds complete with water spigots and drains for plants/gardening. Other features include a wet bar and outdoor kitchen area.