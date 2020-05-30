220 Riverbend Dr Unit 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

This is a second floor condo with 860 sq ft. of living space. It has new carpet in the living areas and bedrooms and new plank flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. Large living room and separate dining room area. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with all appliances. Great bend is a quiet community with a clubhouse and community pool. Lots of parking near the unit. Located close to I4, local shopping, and dining.



* water included in rent!



