Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:37 PM

220 Riverbend Dr Unit 201

220 Riverbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 Riverbend Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
This is a second floor condo with 860 sq ft. of living space. It has new carpet in the living areas and bedrooms and new plank flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. Large living room and separate dining room area. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with all appliances. Great bend is a quiet community with a clubhouse and community pool. Lots of parking near the unit. Located close to I4, local shopping, and dining.

* water included in rent!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

