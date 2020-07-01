2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE

Amenities
This home is located in a well-staffed immaculately maintained 55+ Adult Active Community just minutes from Whole Foods, Florida Hospital, Interstate 4 and the popular Altamonte Mall. This Large 2 bedroom/2 bath residence was just renovated and is ample in space. The recent renovation also included updating the kitchen into a Brand New Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen. The bright open Florida Floorplan includes a Wet Bar with Wine Cooler, Wood Burning Fireplace and Screened Lanai AND a Pool View! This updated home includes a Walk-In Master Dressing Area and of course new Flooring, Accent Lighting, and contemporary colors. You also have dedicated parking (no more parking nightmares!), The community features a Pool, Tennis courts and a Clubhouse.