Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE

2 Escondido Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2 Escondido Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
This home is located in a well-staffed immaculately maintained 55+ Adult Active Community just minutes from Whole Foods, Florida Hospital, Interstate 4 and the popular Altamonte Mall. This Large 2 bedroom/2 bath residence was just renovated and is ample in space. The recent renovation also included updating the kitchen into a Brand New Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen. The bright open Florida Floorplan includes a Wet Bar with Wine Cooler, Wood Burning Fireplace and Screened Lanai AND a Pool View! This updated home includes a Walk-In Master Dressing Area and of course new Flooring, Accent Lighting, and contemporary colors. You also have dedicated parking (no more parking nightmares!), The community features a Pool, Tennis courts and a Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have any available units?
2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have?
Some of 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

