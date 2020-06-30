Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board media room tennis court

131 WaterFront Way #130 Available 04/15/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo at Waterside at Cranes Roost - AVAILABLE APRIL 15th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the ground floor with pool view! Living Room/Dining Area combo with laminate and tile flooring, walk-in closet and screened balcony.

Great Location with all of the conveniences of being able to walk to restaurants, movie theatres, Cranes Roost, the Altamonte Mall, schools and major roads. Community features a pool, tennis courts and shuffleboard courts.

Call today...most utilities are included.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

Ground Floor

All Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Laminate and Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fan

Screened Balcony

Walk in Closet

On-Site Laundry Facility

Open Parking



NO PETS ALLOWED



HOA application required, move in is subject to approval. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



