All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 131 WaterFront Way #130.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
131 WaterFront Way #130
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:49 PM

131 WaterFront Way #130

131 Water Front Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

131 Water Front Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
media room
tennis court
131 WaterFront Way #130 Available 04/15/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo at Waterside at Cranes Roost - AVAILABLE APRIL 15th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the ground floor with pool view! Living Room/Dining Area combo with laminate and tile flooring, walk-in closet and screened balcony.
Great Location with all of the conveniences of being able to walk to restaurants, movie theatres, Cranes Roost, the Altamonte Mall, schools and major roads. Community features a pool, tennis courts and shuffleboard courts.
Call today...most utilities are included.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
Ground Floor
All Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Laminate and Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fan
Screened Balcony
Walk in Closet
On-Site Laundry Facility
Open Parking

NO PETS ALLOWED

HOA application required, move in is subject to approval. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4730198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 WaterFront Way #130 have any available units?
131 WaterFront Way #130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 WaterFront Way #130 have?
Some of 131 WaterFront Way #130's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 WaterFront Way #130 currently offering any rent specials?
131 WaterFront Way #130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 WaterFront Way #130 pet-friendly?
No, 131 WaterFront Way #130 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 131 WaterFront Way #130 offer parking?
Yes, 131 WaterFront Way #130 offers parking.
Does 131 WaterFront Way #130 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 WaterFront Way #130 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 WaterFront Way #130 have a pool?
Yes, 131 WaterFront Way #130 has a pool.
Does 131 WaterFront Way #130 have accessible units?
Yes, 131 WaterFront Way #130 has accessible units.
Does 131 WaterFront Way #130 have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 WaterFront Way #130 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus