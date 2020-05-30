All apartments in Altamonte Springs
105 N. Weathersfield Avenue
105 N. Weathersfield Avenue

105 Weathersfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

105 Weathersfield Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Immaculate 3 bed 2 Bath Home In Altamonte Springs -
Welcome to this ADORABLE home in Altamonte Springs. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area with two large sky lights. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry and granite counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and the home has recently been painted.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, and more. Zoned for Lake Brantley High School. Lawn Care Included. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult.Pets are negotiable. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5525918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue have any available units?
105 N. Weathersfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue have?
Some of 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 N. Weathersfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 N. Weathersfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
