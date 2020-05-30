105 N. Weathersfield Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate 3 bed 2 Bath Home In Altamonte Springs -

Welcome to this ADORABLE home in Altamonte Springs. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area with two large sky lights. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry and granite counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and the home has recently been painted.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, and more. Zoned for Lake Brantley High School. Lawn Care Included. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult.Pets are negotiable. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5525918)