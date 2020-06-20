All apartments in Alafaya
945 Jade Forest Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 11:50 PM

945 Jade Forest Avenue

945 Jade Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

945 Jade Forest Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
945 Jade Forest Avenue Available 04/12/19 Nice 4/2 Home in Waterford Lakes! - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID OF APRIL. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS IN WATERFORD LAKES!! Enjoy living in this great community with amenities galore. This home is being updated with NEW decorator interior paint throughout and NEW flooring throughout! When this home is finished, it will be beautiful! You will love this floorplan, with formal living room, dining room , kitchen which overlooks a nice size Great room. This home is a three way Split plan with a lovely master bedroom plus master bath with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower, walk in closet. Other side of the house has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. This home also has Updated lights and ceiling fans throughout. 2 car garage with opener, open patio overlooking small pond for privacy. Community pool, tennis, ball fields, playgrounds and much more. Close to Waterford Lakes shopping!!

THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.#15701

(RLNE4607030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Jade Forest Avenue have any available units?
945 Jade Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 945 Jade Forest Avenue have?
Some of 945 Jade Forest Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Jade Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
945 Jade Forest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Jade Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Jade Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 945 Jade Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 945 Jade Forest Avenue does offer parking.
Does 945 Jade Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Jade Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Jade Forest Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 945 Jade Forest Avenue has a pool.
Does 945 Jade Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 945 Jade Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Jade Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Jade Forest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Jade Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 945 Jade Forest Avenue has units with air conditioning.
