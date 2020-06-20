Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

945 Jade Forest Avenue Available 04/12/19 Nice 4/2 Home in Waterford Lakes! - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID OF APRIL. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.



SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS IN WATERFORD LAKES!! Enjoy living in this great community with amenities galore. This home is being updated with NEW decorator interior paint throughout and NEW flooring throughout! When this home is finished, it will be beautiful! You will love this floorplan, with formal living room, dining room , kitchen which overlooks a nice size Great room. This home is a three way Split plan with a lovely master bedroom plus master bath with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower, walk in closet. Other side of the house has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. This home also has Updated lights and ceiling fans throughout. 2 car garage with opener, open patio overlooking small pond for privacy. Community pool, tennis, ball fields, playgrounds and much more. Close to Waterford Lakes shopping!!



THREE VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

