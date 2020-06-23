Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

802 Crest Pines Dr #832 Available 03/08/19 Near UCF! The Crest @ Waterford Lakes! - AVAILABLE MARCH 8th! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, walk-in closet and a screened balcony w/storage closet! The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Enjoy all of the amenities that The Crest has to offer...pool and hot tub, bbq grill and screened picnic area, clubhouse with fitness center and a playground.

Very convenient to all major roads, shopping, restaurants, schools and UCF!



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Ceiling fans

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Walk-in Closet

Carpet and Tile floor

Screened Balcony w/Storage Closet

NO PETS ALLOWED



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3149917)