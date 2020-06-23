All apartments in Alafaya
802 Crest Pines Dr #832
802 Crest Pines Dr #832

802 Crest Pines Dr Unit 832 · No Longer Available
Location

802 Crest Pines Dr Unit 832, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
802 Crest Pines Dr #832 Available 03/08/19 Near UCF! The Crest @ Waterford Lakes! - AVAILABLE MARCH 8th! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, walk-in closet and a screened balcony w/storage closet! The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Enjoy all of the amenities that The Crest has to offer...pool and hot tub, bbq grill and screened picnic area, clubhouse with fitness center and a playground.
Very convenient to all major roads, shopping, restaurants, schools and UCF!

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Ceiling fans
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closet
Carpet and Tile floor
Screened Balcony w/Storage Closet
NO PETS ALLOWED

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3149917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

