Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

501 Carey Way Available 08/09/19 GATED LAKE KEHOE HOME WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN ON CONSERVATION -



Enjoy living in this Premium conservation lot for privacy with a wonderful floor plan, formal areas plus family room, tiled walkways, kitchen and baths, neutral colors throughout, upgraded appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room and screened porch over looking conservation. Boardwalk to huge lake for fishing, etc. Gated community tucked away but close to everything. Waterford Lakes Mall close by as well as 417. THREE VEHICLE MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Because of a high demand for some homes and areas, pre-approved applications are given priority in the selection. note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions). This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #28102



(RLNE3301756)