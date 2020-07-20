All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 501 Carey Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
501 Carey Way
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

501 Carey Way

501 Carey Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

501 Carey Way, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
501 Carey Way Available 08/09/19 GATED LAKE KEHOE HOME WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN ON CONSERVATION -

Enjoy living in this Premium conservation lot for privacy with a wonderful floor plan, formal areas plus family room, tiled walkways, kitchen and baths, neutral colors throughout, upgraded appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room and screened porch over looking conservation. Boardwalk to huge lake for fishing, etc. Gated community tucked away but close to everything. Waterford Lakes Mall close by as well as 417. THREE VEHICLE MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Because of a high demand for some homes and areas, pre-approved applications are given priority in the selection. note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions). This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #28102

(RLNE3301756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Carey Way have any available units?
501 Carey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 501 Carey Way have?
Some of 501 Carey Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Carey Way currently offering any rent specials?
501 Carey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Carey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Carey Way is pet friendly.
Does 501 Carey Way offer parking?
Yes, 501 Carey Way offers parking.
Does 501 Carey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Carey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Carey Way have a pool?
No, 501 Carey Way does not have a pool.
Does 501 Carey Way have accessible units?
No, 501 Carey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Carey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Carey Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Carey Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 Carey Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlafaya 2 Bedroom Apartments
Alafaya Apartments with GymsAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College