4513 Atwood Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/770e5d2050 ---- Move right into this gorgeous and well maintained Avalon Park single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, over 2400 sqft. Beautiful tile throughout. Nice decorative finishes throughout. Split Floor plan! Formal living, formal dining, family room, large kitchen w/ island, all kitchen appliances included, Large screened/covered patio and large fenced in yard. The Master Suite features a Huge Walk In Closet! The Master Suite Bath has beautiful Dual Sinks, a cozy garden Tub , & Separate Stand Up Shower. Neutral color paint. Washer/dryer hookups. Includes basic cable, lawn maintenance and use of community pool. Excellent Schools! Close to restaurants, shops and parks! The community offers lots of amenities including clubhouse, a Crystal Blue Sparkling Pool, and Park - Fun for the entire family!*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pets possible with approval. For more information contact Mo Jabr at 407-571-1441. 2 Car Garage Possible With Approval Washer / Dryer Hookups