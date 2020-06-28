All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
3821 Benson Park Blvd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

3821 Benson Park Blvd

3821 Benson Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Benson Park Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32829

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home with Lakefront View! - This amazingly beautiful home with lakefront view is located in the highly sought-after Young Pine Community. You can watch the sun rise over the lake every morning and watch the sun set over the lake every night from the comfort of your own backyard! This single-family home is a real gem, with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this house features an open floor plan and has an eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. More features include a split floor plan and a spacious Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet and a perfect view of the beautiful lake! The backyard has aluminum fencing. This home is conveniently located close to major shopping area. such as Waterford Lakes Town Center and has easy access to SR 417 and SR 408.

(RLNE5102110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Benson Park Blvd have any available units?
3821 Benson Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 3821 Benson Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Benson Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Benson Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Benson Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Benson Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 3821 Benson Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3821 Benson Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Benson Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Benson Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 3821 Benson Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Benson Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3821 Benson Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Benson Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 Benson Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 Benson Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 Benson Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
