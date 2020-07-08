All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated July 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

371 Fieldstream North Blvd

371 Fieldstream North Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

371 Fieldstream North Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0339a5701d ---- ***Available 8/8/19*** WOW!!! 3BR 2BA in Fieldstream North ALL TILE FLOORS and FENCED YARD. Kitchen boasts newer counter tops, side by side refrigerator with water and ice, breakfast bar and open to family room at the rear of the home. Wired for SURROUND SOUND in family room, sliding glass doors to fenced in yard. Formal living/dining room in front of home, 2\" faux wood blinds and upgraded lighting throughout compliments the designer paint colors. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS, 2 car garage attached. W/D hookups. LOCATION is just minutes to FL-408, Lockheed Martin, UCF and Waterford Lakes Town Center. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! Don\'t wait on this one! Drive by, then call for appointment. ***Available 8/8/19*** Click on Link below to schedule a showing! (Please note showtimes are updated periodically) https://showmojo.com/l/0339a5701d

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Fieldstream North Blvd have any available units?
371 Fieldstream North Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 371 Fieldstream North Blvd have?
Some of 371 Fieldstream North Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Fieldstream North Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
371 Fieldstream North Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Fieldstream North Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 371 Fieldstream North Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 371 Fieldstream North Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 371 Fieldstream North Blvd offers parking.
Does 371 Fieldstream North Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 Fieldstream North Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Fieldstream North Blvd have a pool?
No, 371 Fieldstream North Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 371 Fieldstream North Blvd have accessible units?
No, 371 Fieldstream North Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Fieldstream North Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 371 Fieldstream North Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Fieldstream North Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 Fieldstream North Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

