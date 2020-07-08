371 Fieldstream North Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0339a5701d ---- ***Available 8/8/19*** WOW!!! 3BR 2BA in Fieldstream North ALL TILE FLOORS and FENCED YARD. Kitchen boasts newer counter tops, side by side refrigerator with water and ice, breakfast bar and open to family room at the rear of the home. Wired for SURROUND SOUND in family room, sliding glass doors to fenced in yard. Formal living/dining room in front of home, 2\" faux wood blinds and upgraded lighting throughout compliments the designer paint colors. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS, 2 car garage attached. W/D hookups. LOCATION is just minutes to FL-408, Lockheed Martin, UCF and Waterford Lakes Town Center. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! Don\'t wait on this one! Drive by, then call for appointment. ***Available 8/8/19*** Click on Link below to schedule a showing! (Please note showtimes are updated periodically) https://showmojo.com/l/0339a5701d