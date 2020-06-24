All apartments in Alafaya
3074 Bellingham Drive
Location

3074 Bellingham Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825
Andover Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/2/2 plus office with fenced yard and screened patio - This 3 bedroom plus den/4th bedroom is waiting for you to call it home. Walk through the front door into a large family and dining room that is light, bright and welcoming. The open kitchen features breakfast bar, desk space and flows right into the living room. Split floorplan with large master to the left and 2 additional bedrooms to the right. Separate shower and garden tub in the master, with dual sinks and large closet. Also enjoy the outside with fully screened and covered back patio with fully fenced yard.

(RLNE4749505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3074 Bellingham Drive have any available units?
3074 Bellingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 3074 Bellingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3074 Bellingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 Bellingham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3074 Bellingham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3074 Bellingham Drive offer parking?
No, 3074 Bellingham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3074 Bellingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 Bellingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 Bellingham Drive have a pool?
No, 3074 Bellingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3074 Bellingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3074 Bellingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 Bellingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 Bellingham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3074 Bellingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3074 Bellingham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
