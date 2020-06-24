3074 Bellingham Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3/2/2 plus office with fenced yard and screened patio - This 3 bedroom plus den/4th bedroom is waiting for you to call it home. Walk through the front door into a large family and dining room that is light, bright and welcoming. The open kitchen features breakfast bar, desk space and flows right into the living room. Split floorplan with large master to the left and 2 additional bedrooms to the right. Separate shower and garden tub in the master, with dual sinks and large closet. Also enjoy the outside with fully screened and covered back patio with fully fenced yard.



(RLNE4749505)