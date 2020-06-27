All apartments in Alafaya
3016 Indus Dr

Location

3016 Indus Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
3016 Indus is the type of home you fall in love with and want to make your home - 3016 Indus is the type of home you fall in love with and want to make your home. Nestled in the heart of Avalon Park, walking distance to town center and top rated schools you can even enjoy the community pool and playgrounds. You will love the large open living room with easy to maintain tile. The kitchen is open to the living room and has a massive walk in pantry. All bedrooms are nestled upstairs for a private and cozy feeling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Indus Dr have any available units?
3016 Indus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 3016 Indus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Indus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Indus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Indus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Indus Dr offer parking?
No, 3016 Indus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3016 Indus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Indus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Indus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3016 Indus Dr has a pool.
Does 3016 Indus Dr have accessible units?
No, 3016 Indus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Indus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Indus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 Indus Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3016 Indus Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
