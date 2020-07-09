2207 CYPRESS VILLAS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 story Townhome off Dean Road and Curry Ford. Back faces wooded area so no rear neighbors. Paver driveway can fit 2 cars, attached single car garage. 1/2 bath downstairs. Kitchen opens to large family room! Stacked washer and dryer located off kitchen area. Upstairs is 3 carpeted bedrooms, 2 bedrooms have ceiling fans. Master has attached bathroom with walk in shower. Master overlooks wooded area.

There is a community pool within walking distance. This is a great neighborhood and convenient location!