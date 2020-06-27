Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE Available 08/12/19 - Avalon Park. 3 bedroom + den, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car rear load garage, open kitchen with all the appliances, family room with surround sound, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer, 1744 sqft, includes basic cable, lawn,and community pool. Avalon Park is a planned unit development with shops, restaurants, parks, schools and much more! Zoned Avalon Elementary!



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property available for occupancy after 08/12/19. Appointment to view the property is required. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com



(RLNE5034517)