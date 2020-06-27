All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE

2172 Torchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2172 Torchwood Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE Available 08/12/19 - Avalon Park. 3 bedroom + den, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car rear load garage, open kitchen with all the appliances, family room with surround sound, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer, 1744 sqft, includes basic cable, lawn,and community pool. Avalon Park is a planned unit development with shops, restaurants, parks, schools and much more! Zoned Avalon Elementary!

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property available for occupancy after 08/12/19. Appointment to view the property is required. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

(RLNE5034517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2172 TORCHWOOD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College