Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:21 PM

1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD

1939 Avalon Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Avalon Park Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see what this beautiful, townhome in sought after Avalon Park has to offer. This home has 3 bedrooms with the master being downstairs. Living room and dining room feature durable and decorative wood floors followed by tile flooring in the kitchen. Kitchen features soft top range and opens up to a brick-paved, fenced patio. Double garage entrance from the back alley for privacy and security. Upstairs you have two bedrooms and a full bath. The upstairs best feature of this property is the bonus room that provides any family functional space, perfect for a playroom or office use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

