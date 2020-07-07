1939 S AVALON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Come see what this beautiful, townhome in sought after Avalon Park has to offer. This home has 3 bedrooms with the master being downstairs. Living room and dining room feature durable and decorative wood floors followed by tile flooring in the kitchen. Kitchen features soft top range and opens up to a brick-paved, fenced patio. Double garage entrance from the back alley for privacy and security. Upstairs you have two bedrooms and a full bath. The upstairs best feature of this property is the bonus room that provides any family functional space, perfect for a playroom or office use.