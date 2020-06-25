Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

16674 Cedar Run Drive Available 07/22/19 WONDERFUL TIMBER SPRINGS/TIMBER ISLE HOME - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL THE THIRD WEEK OF JULY!



GATED PRIVATE COMMUNITY!!! This gated community is right by Timber Creek High School and close to everything!! This pretty 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with neutral colors throughout! There is a formal living and separate dining room which are perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is open and overlooks the eat-in area and family room. The Master bathroom features a soaking Garden tub with separate shower. There are 3 other bedrooms with a 2nd full bath on the other side of the home. There is a large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage with opener, and covered porch which goes to the nice size, partially fenced backyard. Basic cable is included in current HOA (subject to change). There is a playground in community for the little ones to enjoy! Great Schools and shopping right in community!



THREE VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Because of a high demand for some homes and areas, pre-approved applications are given priority in the selection. note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions). This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #48201



