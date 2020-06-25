All apartments in Alafaya
16674 Cedar Run Drive
16674 Cedar Run Drive

16674 Cedar Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16674 Cedar Run Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
16674 Cedar Run Drive Available 07/22/19 WONDERFUL TIMBER SPRINGS/TIMBER ISLE HOME - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL THE THIRD WEEK OF JULY!

WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS. JULY IS OUR BUSIEST MONTH AND HOMES GO QUICKLY. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

GATED PRIVATE COMMUNITY!!! This gated community is right by Timber Creek High School and close to everything!! This pretty 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with neutral colors throughout! There is a formal living and separate dining room which are perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is open and overlooks the eat-in area and family room. The Master bathroom features a soaking Garden tub with separate shower. There are 3 other bedrooms with a 2nd full bath on the other side of the home. There is a large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage with opener, and covered porch which goes to the nice size, partially fenced backyard. Basic cable is included in current HOA (subject to change). There is a playground in community for the little ones to enjoy! Great Schools and shopping right in community!

THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Because of a high demand for some homes and areas, pre-approved applications are given priority in the selection. note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions). This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #48201

(RLNE3190827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16674 Cedar Run Drive have any available units?
16674 Cedar Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16674 Cedar Run Drive have?
Some of 16674 Cedar Run Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16674 Cedar Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16674 Cedar Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16674 Cedar Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16674 Cedar Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16674 Cedar Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16674 Cedar Run Drive offers parking.
Does 16674 Cedar Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16674 Cedar Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16674 Cedar Run Drive have a pool?
No, 16674 Cedar Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16674 Cedar Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 16674 Cedar Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16674 Cedar Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16674 Cedar Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16674 Cedar Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16674 Cedar Run Drive has units with air conditioning.
