Alafaya, FL
16073 OLD ASH LOOP
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

16073 OLD ASH LOOP

16073 Old Ash Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16073 Old Ash Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
16073 OLD ASH LOOP Available 05/10/19 - Timber Pointe, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome. Home backs up to conservation. All bedrooms are upstairs. Washer/Dryer included in upstairs laundry area. Community offers lawn care, pool & gated access. Close to schools, restaurants & shops.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.Property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. Available to move in after 10th. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.

(RLNE4804773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16073 OLD ASH LOOP have any available units?
16073 OLD ASH LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16073 OLD ASH LOOP have?
Some of 16073 OLD ASH LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16073 OLD ASH LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16073 OLD ASH LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16073 OLD ASH LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 16073 OLD ASH LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 16073 OLD ASH LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 16073 OLD ASH LOOP offers parking.
Does 16073 OLD ASH LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16073 OLD ASH LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16073 OLD ASH LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 16073 OLD ASH LOOP has a pool.
Does 16073 OLD ASH LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16073 OLD ASH LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16073 OLD ASH LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 16073 OLD ASH LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16073 OLD ASH LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16073 OLD ASH LOOP has units with air conditioning.
