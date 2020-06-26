1601 Sherman Street

Amenities
2/2 Orlando Home On A Large Lot - Roomy 2-bedroom home on large lot, with 2,124 total sq ft and 1,250 sq ft under air, and a large enclosed porch. Eat-in kitchen with a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice maker. Living/dining combo room, parquet wood floors in master bedroom, ceiling fans throughout and large carport.
Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
kent@wmgi.net
