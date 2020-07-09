Amenities

garage pool business center

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center parking pool garage

3 bedroom 2 bath at 15365 Galbi Drive, Orlando, FL 32828 - Description: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Joe Hawash at joe.hawash3@gmail.com or Eliza Hawash at eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



Single family home at the Waterford Trails Community of East Orlando, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, large eat-in kitchen with appliances. Family/Great room, split plan, inside laundry, double garage with electric opener. Community Pool & Club. The house is centrally located near East Colonial Drive with easy access to toll roads: S.R. 408 East/West Express, S.R. 417 and Beach Line S.R. 528. Close to UCF, Shopping, Business centers, Restaurants and Schools.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions:

From Downtown Orlando Go East on I-4, at Exit 82A, take ramp right for SR 408-Toll East towards Titusville. At exit 23, Right on SR 50, turn right onto N Avalon Park Blvd, turn left onto Perdido Dr, Turn left onto Galbi.



(RLNE2292194)