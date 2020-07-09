All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 15365 Galbi Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
15365 Galbi Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:35 PM

15365 Galbi Drive

15365 Galbi Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15365 Galbi Dr, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

garage
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath at 15365 Galbi Drive, Orlando, FL 32828 - Description: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Joe Hawash at joe.hawash3@gmail.com or Eliza Hawash at eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Single family home at the Waterford Trails Community of East Orlando, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, large eat-in kitchen with appliances. Family/Great room, split plan, inside laundry, double garage with electric opener. Community Pool & Club. The house is centrally located near East Colonial Drive with easy access to toll roads: S.R. 408 East/West Express, S.R. 417 and Beach Line S.R. 528. Close to UCF, Shopping, Business centers, Restaurants and Schools.
For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions:
From Downtown Orlando Go East on I-4, at Exit 82A, take ramp right for SR 408-Toll East towards Titusville. At exit 23, Right on SR 50, turn right onto N Avalon Park Blvd, turn left onto Perdido Dr, Turn left onto Galbi.

(RLNE2292194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15365 Galbi Drive have any available units?
15365 Galbi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 15365 Galbi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15365 Galbi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15365 Galbi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15365 Galbi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15365 Galbi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15365 Galbi Drive offers parking.
Does 15365 Galbi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15365 Galbi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15365 Galbi Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15365 Galbi Drive has a pool.
Does 15365 Galbi Drive have accessible units?
No, 15365 Galbi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15365 Galbi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15365 Galbi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15365 Galbi Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15365 Galbi Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College