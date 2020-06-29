14936 Faberge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Avalon Park: 4 bed/2 bath, 2 Car Garage AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful single family home that backs up to a conservation area. The kitchen was designed with 42" solid wood cabinets all stainless steel appliances, including a french door refrigerator, breakfast bar and eat-in space. There is an inside utility that includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. he family room is prewired for 6.1 surround sound and the bedrooms are all prewired for internet. Tile is the flooring in all the wet areas, laminate in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Lawn maintenance is included and the neighborhood offers a community pool, tennis courts and playground.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

All appliances

Breakfast Bar

Eat in kitchen

42" Solid Wood Cabinets

Kitchen open to family room

Formal Dining Room

Formal Living Room

Family Room

Inside utility with washer and dryer

Split bedroom plan

Volume Ceiling with fans

Tile flooring in kitchen, foyer and bathrooms

Laminate flooring in all common areas

Carpet in bedrooms

2 car garage with opener and remotes

Lawn service included



SCHOOLS:

Castle Creek Elementary

Avalon Middle

East River High



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE1858400)