14936 Faberge Dr

Avalon Park: 4 bed/2 bath, 2 Car Garage AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful single family home that backs up to a conservation area. The kitchen was designed with 42" solid wood cabinets all stainless steel appliances, including a french door refrigerator, breakfast bar and eat-in space. There is an inside utility that includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. he family room is prewired for 6.1 surround sound and the bedrooms are all prewired for internet. Tile is the flooring in all the wet areas, laminate in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Lawn maintenance is included and the neighborhood offers a community pool, tennis courts and playground.
FEATURES:
All appliances
Breakfast Bar
Eat in kitchen
42" Solid Wood Cabinets
Kitchen open to family room
Formal Dining Room
Formal Living Room
Family Room
Inside utility with washer and dryer
Split bedroom plan
Volume Ceiling with fans
Tile flooring in kitchen, foyer and bathrooms
Laminate flooring in all common areas
Carpet in bedrooms
2 car garage with opener and remotes
Lawn service included
SCHOOLS:
Castle Creek Elementary
Avalon Middle
East River High
Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
