Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:12 PM
14753 FL-230 A
14753 East Colonial Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
14753 East Colonial Drive, Alafaya, FL 32826
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Awesome 4/3 with large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14753 FL-230 A have any available units?
14753 FL-230 A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
Is 14753 FL-230 A currently offering any rent specials?
14753 FL-230 A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14753 FL-230 A pet-friendly?
No, 14753 FL-230 A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 14753 FL-230 A offer parking?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not offer parking.
Does 14753 FL-230 A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14753 FL-230 A have a pool?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not have a pool.
Does 14753 FL-230 A have accessible units?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not have accessible units.
Does 14753 FL-230 A have units with dishwashers?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14753 FL-230 A have units with air conditioning?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not have units with air conditioning.
