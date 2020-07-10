All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14753 FL-230 A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14753 FL-230 A
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:12 PM

14753 FL-230 A

14753 East Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14753 East Colonial Drive, Alafaya, FL 32826

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Awesome 4/3 with large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14753 FL-230 A have any available units?
14753 FL-230 A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 14753 FL-230 A currently offering any rent specials?
14753 FL-230 A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14753 FL-230 A pet-friendly?
No, 14753 FL-230 A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14753 FL-230 A offer parking?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not offer parking.
Does 14753 FL-230 A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14753 FL-230 A have a pool?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not have a pool.
Does 14753 FL-230 A have accessible units?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not have accessible units.
Does 14753 FL-230 A have units with dishwashers?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14753 FL-230 A have units with air conditioning?
No, 14753 FL-230 A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya Apartments with GymAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College