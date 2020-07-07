All apartments in Alafaya
14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE
14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE

14234 Orchid Tree Place · No Longer Available
Location

14234 Orchid Tree Place, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The front exterior boasts charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a pool and screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with vinyl plank, plush carpeting, and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. There is also a two-car garage for parking and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE have any available units?
14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE have?
Some of 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE offers parking.
Does 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE has a pool.
Does 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14234 ORCHID TREE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

