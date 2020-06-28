All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
13823 PHOENIX DRIVE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

13823 PHOENIX DRIVE

13823 Phoenix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13823 Phoenix Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW! It’s all about location and this end unit townhome has a great location. This charming townhouse is in Avalon Park, and in walking distance to Publix, Tanja King Park, a community pool, dog park, Avalon Elementary, shopping and dining. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features one bedroom downstairs with the master bedroom and third bedroom upstairs along with a loft, utility room and hall bath. This townhome is centrally located between the Airport, Waterford Lakes, Lake Nona, Downtown Orlando and UCF. There is also a fenced in patio and two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE have any available units?
13823 PHOENIX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE have?
Some of 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13823 PHOENIX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13823 PHOENIX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
