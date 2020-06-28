13823 PHOENIX DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available NOW! It’s all about location and this end unit townhome has a great location. This charming townhouse is in Avalon Park, and in walking distance to Publix, Tanja King Park, a community pool, dog park, Avalon Elementary, shopping and dining. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features one bedroom downstairs with the master bedroom and third bedroom upstairs along with a loft, utility room and hall bath. This townhome is centrally located between the Airport, Waterford Lakes, Lake Nona, Downtown Orlando and UCF. There is also a fenced in patio and two car garage.