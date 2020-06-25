All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 12676 Somerset Oaks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12676 Somerset Oaks Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

12676 Somerset Oaks Street

12676 Somerset Oaks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12676 Somerset Oaks Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90ed2d60d2 ----
COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW}

~~~~~~Sorry No Showings Until MAY~~~~~~
PRE-LEASING THIS APARTMENT FOR JUNE 1, 2019

Please review our processes. Apply today and get the process started.

2 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome Condo on POND. This is located in sought-after Waterford Lakes area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Convenient to Waterford Lakes Shopping area, many local restaurants. Very close to the 408-toll, minutes to Downtown and the Orlando Int\'l Airport. Minutes to UCF.

*QUESTIONS: Please review the Tenant Overview Page to become one of our welcomed Residents
at s submission. This is an important step, to avoid delays or having your application passed on. Pets are subject to acceptance & review by the property owner, their attorney, property insurance, and against community rules and regulations.

*CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in.

*All information is subject to change. Application fees are non-refundable

Community Pool
Gated Access
Hoa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12676 Somerset Oaks Street have any available units?
12676 Somerset Oaks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 12676 Somerset Oaks Street currently offering any rent specials?
12676 Somerset Oaks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12676 Somerset Oaks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12676 Somerset Oaks Street is pet friendly.
Does 12676 Somerset Oaks Street offer parking?
Yes, 12676 Somerset Oaks Street offers parking.
Does 12676 Somerset Oaks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12676 Somerset Oaks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12676 Somerset Oaks Street have a pool?
Yes, 12676 Somerset Oaks Street has a pool.
Does 12676 Somerset Oaks Street have accessible units?
No, 12676 Somerset Oaks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12676 Somerset Oaks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12676 Somerset Oaks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12676 Somerset Oaks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12676 Somerset Oaks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College