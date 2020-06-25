1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the beautiful Guard-Gated community of Spring Isle, this is an amazing community with some of the most beautiful homes in all of Avalon Park.This 2 bd / 3.5 bath possible 3 bed studio area overlooking the living room ,corner lot town-home features over 2000 sqft of living space!! Vaulted Ceilings in Great Room provide amazing natural lighting!! This unit has two master suites! The master suite has an en-suite bathroom that features a step in shower and a large walk in closet. The master suite on the second floor also features a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom features a step-in shower, separate garden tub, double sink and separate water closet. Loft area in the second floor that features a complete bathroom which can serve as a den, family room, office, nursery, or 3rd bedroom (no closet). Property also features a two car attached garage!! Located in Spring Isle, this community is guarded 24 hours a day and has amenities that include a resort style community pool, playground, clubhouse, and dog park!!