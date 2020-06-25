All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE

1142 Shallcross Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1142 Shallcross Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the beautiful Guard-Gated community of Spring Isle, this is an amazing community with some of the most beautiful homes in all of Avalon Park.This 2 bd / 3.5 bath possible 3 bed studio area overlooking the living room ,corner lot town-home features over 2000 sqft of living space!! Vaulted Ceilings in Great Room provide amazing natural lighting!! This unit has two master suites! The master suite has an en-suite bathroom that features a step in shower and a large walk in closet. The master suite on the second floor also features a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom features a step-in shower, separate garden tub, double sink and separate water closet. Loft area in the second floor that features a complete bathroom which can serve as a den, family room, office, nursery, or 3rd bedroom (no closet). Property also features a two car attached garage!! Located in Spring Isle, this community is guarded 24 hours a day and has amenities that include a resort style community pool, playground, clubhouse, and dog park!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have any available units?
1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have?
Some of 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College