1142 SHALLCROSS AVENUE

Amenities
Located in the beautiful Guard-Gated community of Spring Isle, this is an amazing community with some of the most beautiful homes in all of Avalon Park.This 2 bd / 3.5 bath possible 3 bed studio area overlooking the living room ,corner lot town-home features over 2000 sqft of living space!! Vaulted Ceilings in Great Room provide amazing natural lighting!! This unit has two master suites! The master suite has an en-suite bathroom that features a step in shower and a large walk in closet. The master suite on the second floor also features a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom features a step-in shower, separate garden tub, double sink and separate water closet. Loft area in the second floor that features a complete bathroom which can serve as a den, family room, office, nursery, or 3rd bedroom (no closet). Property also features a two car attached garage!! Located in Spring Isle, this community is guarded 24 hours a day and has amenities that include a resort style community pool, playground, clubhouse, and dog park!!