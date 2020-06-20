All apartments in Alafaya
1116 Toluke Pt.
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

1116 Toluke Pt.

1116 Toluke Point · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Toluke Point, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom/3.5 bath Waterford Lakes - Gorgeous home with 2,755 sq. feet of living space for only $1,995.00 month in rent. Community pool. Lawn service included in rent. Contact agent today for appointment to view this home. W. Psychoyos 407-544-3990
Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.
To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com
Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1995
Lease Admin Fee = $125
First month's rent = $1995
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE3910648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Toluke Pt. have any available units?
1116 Toluke Pt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 1116 Toluke Pt. currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Toluke Pt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Toluke Pt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Toluke Pt. is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Toluke Pt. offer parking?
No, 1116 Toluke Pt. does not offer parking.
Does 1116 Toluke Pt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Toluke Pt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Toluke Pt. have a pool?
Yes, 1116 Toluke Pt. has a pool.
Does 1116 Toluke Pt. have accessible units?
No, 1116 Toluke Pt. does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Toluke Pt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Toluke Pt. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Toluke Pt. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Toluke Pt. does not have units with air conditioning.
