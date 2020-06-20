1116 Toluke Pt.

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom/3.5 bath Waterford Lakes - Gorgeous home with 2,755 sq. feet of living space for only $1,995.00 month in rent. Community pool. Lawn service included in rent. Contact agent today for appointment to view this home. W. Psychoyos 407-544-3990

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1995

Lease Admin Fee = $125

First month's rent = $1995

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



(RLNE3910648)