Alafaya, FL
1114 Isadore Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

1114 Isadore Drive

1114 Isadore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Isadore Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1114 Isadore Drive Available 09/16/19 CUTE STARTER HOME IN SOUTHEAST ORLANDO - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID SEPTEMBER. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

This cute 3/2 starter home in located right off of Colonial and Rouse Road! It features Neutral colors throughout,, and a wonderful open floor plan. You will love the vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, making this home feel larger airy and bright! The master bath has 2 sinks and roman tub, walk in shower, and walk in master closet. There are also two more bedrooms and another full bath. There is a single car garage and washer/dryer hookups. It's close to the Waterford Lakes Shopping area, with many dining and retail options! Also close to 417 for an easy commute! You can't find a 3 bedroom apartment for close to this price for a single family home!
2 VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #40102

(RLNE4603798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

