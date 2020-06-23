Amenities

recently renovated gym pool playground trash valet clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool trash valet

10794 Regent Square Dr. - 1701 Available 05/06/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse!!! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN - This spacious townhouse is conveniently located close to major highways and close to University. This beautiful townhouse welcomes you with spacious living room opening up to a kitchen with latest upgrades. The home features carpet and tile throughout the home. You will find 3 big bedrooms upstairs. You will sure love having an extra storage room right at your fingertips. the community features a clubhouse a fitness center and a pool for your convenience. It is also gated and secure. Water is included with your rent payment. Don't miss out!!! This home will not last long. Call for your private showing today!



RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, VALET TRASH AND OUTSIDE LANDSCAPING.



COMMUNITY HAS SWIMMING POOL, FITNESS CENTER AND PLAY GROUND.



CALL Kevin @ 407.506.5653 TO SEE THIS HOME LOCATED OFF LAKE UNDERHILL AND DEAN ROAD.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4793119)