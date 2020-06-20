All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

10624 Regent Square Drive.

10624 Regent Square Dr
Location

10624 Regent Square Dr, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
3 Beds 2.5 Baths TOWNHOUSE!! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN! - 3 BEDS TOWNHOUSE!! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN !!! GATED COMMUNITY
This spacious townhouse is conveniently located close to major highways and close to University. This beautiful townhouse welcomes you with spacious living room opening up to a kitchen with latest upgrades. The home features carpet and tile throughout the home. You will find 3 big bedrooms upstairs. You will sure love having an extra storage room right at your fingertips. the community features a clubhouse a fitness center and a pool for your convenience. It is also gated and secure. Water is included with your rent payment. Don't miss out!!! This home will not last long. Call for your private showing today!

Regent Park is perfectly situated to accommodate Orlandos preferred lifestyle, where just a short drive from the entrance, the nearby 408 east/west expressway and 417 greenway, allow quick & easy access to all Orlando has to offer.

COMMUNITY HAS SWIMMING POOL, FITNESS CENTER AND PLAY GROUND.

CALL Ray @ 914.200.3812 TO SEE THIS HOME LOCATED OFF LAKE UNDERHILL AND DEAN ROAD.

RENT INCLUDES: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Landscaping, and Amenities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3014188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10624 Regent Square Drive. have any available units?
10624 Regent Square Drive. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10624 Regent Square Drive. have?
Some of 10624 Regent Square Drive.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10624 Regent Square Drive. currently offering any rent specials?
10624 Regent Square Drive. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10624 Regent Square Drive. pet-friendly?
No, 10624 Regent Square Drive. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10624 Regent Square Drive. offer parking?
No, 10624 Regent Square Drive. does not offer parking.
Does 10624 Regent Square Drive. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10624 Regent Square Drive. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10624 Regent Square Drive. have a pool?
Yes, 10624 Regent Square Drive. has a pool.
Does 10624 Regent Square Drive. have accessible units?
No, 10624 Regent Square Drive. does not have accessible units.
Does 10624 Regent Square Drive. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10624 Regent Square Drive. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10624 Regent Square Drive. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10624 Regent Square Drive. does not have units with air conditioning.

