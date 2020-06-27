10618 Regent Square Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/259a36a084 ---- GATED COMMUNITY of Regent Park in EAST ORLANDO!! 3br 2.5ba, 1 car garage. NEUTRAL TONE PAINT and UPDATED CARPET throughout. Large living room/dining room combo with sliding doors to covered porch with storage room. WATER VIEWS from porch, living room and master bedroom. All bedrooms upstairs, with master bath featuring double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Bath 2 has tub/shower combo. Upstairs laundry with WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED. Attached 1 car garage. Owner will consider one pet, up to 40lbs, with increase in security deposit. Community pool/playground and fitness. EASY ACCESS TO FL-408, close proximity to UCF, Waterford Lakes, Lockheed Martin. HOA application/approval required. Fee is $80 per adult occupant. Call TODAY for appointment to view. Priced to rent fast... **COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING** https://showmojo.com/l/25ef851084 Community Playground Community Pool Gated Community