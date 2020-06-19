All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
10242 Regent Park Dr #2001,
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10242 Regent Park Dr #2001,

10242 Regent Park Dr Unit 2001 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10242 Regent Park Dr Unit 2001, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Clean 2/2 Condo . Community is gated and has a pool for you to enjoy right across the way from this condo unit.
Inside the master bedroom is towards the back of the condo and master bath has his and her sinks which is always a plus. No Rear Neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, have any available units?
10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, have?
Some of 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001,'s amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, currently offering any rent specials?
10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, pet-friendly?
No, 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, offer parking?
No, 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, does not offer parking.
Does 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, have a pool?
Yes, 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, has a pool.
Does 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, have accessible units?
No, 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, has units with dishwashers.
Does 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College