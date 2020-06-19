Clean 2/2 Condo . Community is gated and has a pool for you to enjoy right across the way from this condo unit. Inside the master bedroom is towards the back of the condo and master bath has his and her sinks which is always a plus. No Rear Neighbors!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, have any available units?
10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, have?
Some of 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001,'s amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, currently offering any rent specials?
10242 Regent Park Dr #2001, isn't currently offering any rent specials.