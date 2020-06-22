10038 Regent Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This nicely upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium is located on the first floor in the gated community of Regent Park on Dean Road just minutes from 408, I-4, 436/Semoran Blvd, shopping, dining & entertainment. The condo features 929 sqft of living space, an open floor plan, and plenty of natural light. The bedrooms are large and feature walk-in closets, with the master bedroom containing his and her closets - one a walk-in and the other a large reach-in closet. There are high ceilings throughout that create a spacious feel, tile in the kitchen, baths and entryway, plank flooring in the living areas and bedrooms. The well appointed kitchen includes upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances-refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The home also features an inside utility room with washer and dryer, wood mini-blinds throughout, ceiling fans, upgraded light and plumbing fixtures and more! Water, sewer, trash are included in the rental price. You don't want to miss out on calling this place your home!



Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $50 per person. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 326-0667.



To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty



Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.