Parcgrove Apartments

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room valet service 24hr maintenance racquetball court

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience. Perfectly located within a 4-minute walk to the heart of downtown Stamford, Connecticut, our community is a passport to a vibrant lifestyle surrounded by shopping, dining, entertainment, and everything else you might need. All this is combined with an exceptional selection of amenities and first-class apartment fixtures to ensure you can indulge in the finest things in life.



Newly renovated, our welcoming apartments in Stamford are a world away from the ordinary thanks to their expansive one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and wonderful interiors. You can choose between modern maple kitchen finishes with stainless steel appliances or classic white kitchen finishes, most homes come with gas-burning fireplaces, and select layouts include lofts. Apart f