Parcgrove Apartments

Amenities
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience. Perfectly located within a 4-minute walk to the heart of downtown Stamford, Connecticut, our community is a passport to a vibrant lifestyle surrounded by shopping, dining, entertainment, and everything else you might need. All this is combined with an exceptional selection of amenities and first-class apartment fixtures to ensure you can indulge in the finest things in life.
Newly renovated, our welcoming apartments in Stamford are a world away from the ordinary thanks to their expansive one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and wonderful interiors. You can choose between modern maple kitchen finishes with stainless steel appliances or classic white kitchen finishes, most homes come with gas-burning fireplaces, and select layouts include lofts. Apart f