Parcgrove Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Parcgrove Apartments

200 Broad St · (206) 339-6843
Location

200 Broad St, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-2233 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 2-2127 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 2-2355 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1108 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 2-2348 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 1-1332 · Avail. Sep 24

$2,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1447 · Avail. Sep 10

$4,252

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parcgrove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
24hr maintenance
racquetball court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience. Perfectly located within a 4-minute walk to the heart of downtown Stamford, Connecticut, our community is a passport to a vibrant lifestyle surrounded by shopping, dining, entertainment, and everything else you might need. All this is combined with an exceptional selection of amenities and first-class apartment fixtures to ensure you can indulge in the finest things in life.

Newly renovated, our welcoming apartments in Stamford are a world away from the ordinary thanks to their expansive one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and wonderful interiors. You can choose between modern maple kitchen finishes with stainless steel appliances or classic white kitchen finishes, most homes come with gas-burning fireplaces, and select layouts include lofts. Apart f

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 60lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage $20/month, additional space $105/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50-$200/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parcgrove Apartments have any available units?
Parcgrove Apartments has 38 units available starting at $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does Parcgrove Apartments have?
Some of Parcgrove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parcgrove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parcgrove Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Limited Time Offer! $1,000 concession on select apartments. Contact our Team for Details.
Is Parcgrove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parcgrove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parcgrove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parcgrove Apartments offers parking.
Does Parcgrove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parcgrove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parcgrove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Parcgrove Apartments has a pool.
Does Parcgrove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parcgrove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parcgrove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parcgrove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
