850 Pacific Street

Experience the allure of luxury with a brand new 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome for rent! This open floor plan providing natural light throughout is perfect for those seeking more space to live and work at home. The residence offers a private balcony, two large bedrooms with ample closet space, and two full-size bathrooms. Allure offers beautifully appointed finishes, stainless-steel appliances including a dishwasher, a gas range stove and an in-unit full-size washer and dryer. Inspired by the world’s leading resorts and spas, you will set your standards high. Allure features the perfect amenities for you to unwind by the Plunge Pool, recharge at the Fitness Center, or cozy up with a book in The Nook. Enjoy the Gourmet Kitchen and Club Desire areas with your family and friends and welcome your desires with an extraordinary level of service and convenience and breathtaking views of Manhattan’s skyline. A true urban sanctuary, Allure gives new meaning to luxury living on the Stamford waterfront with direct access to public parks, marinas, boardwalk, restaurants offering al fresco dining and 200+ events planned year-round, including everything from yoga on the boardwalk and 5K races to farmers markets, seasonal pop-ups and more.