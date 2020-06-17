All apartments in Stamford
850 Pacific Street

850 Pacific St · (203) 570-2358
Location

850 Pacific St, Stamford, CT 06902
Harbor Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$4,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1739 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
yoga
Experience the allure of luxury with a brand new 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome for rent! This open floor plan providing natural light throughout is perfect for those seeking more space to live and work at home. The residence offers a private balcony, two large bedrooms with ample closet space, and two full-size bathrooms. Allure offers beautifully appointed finishes, stainless-steel appliances including a dishwasher, a gas range stove and an in-unit full-size washer and dryer. Inspired by the world’s leading resorts and spas, you will set your standards high. Allure features the perfect amenities for you to unwind by the Plunge Pool, recharge at the Fitness Center, or cozy up with a book in The Nook. Enjoy the Gourmet Kitchen and Club Desire areas with your family and friends and welcome your desires with an extraordinary level of service and convenience and breathtaking views of Manhattan’s skyline. A true urban sanctuary, Allure gives new meaning to luxury living on the Stamford waterfront with direct access to public parks, marinas, boardwalk, restaurants offering al fresco dining and 200+ events planned year-round, including everything from yoga on the boardwalk and 5K races to farmers markets, seasonal pop-ups and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Pacific Street have any available units?
850 Pacific Street has a unit available for $4,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Pacific Street have?
Some of 850 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 850 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 850 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 850 Pacific Street does offer parking.
Does 850 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Pacific Street have a pool?
Yes, 850 Pacific Street has a pool.
Does 850 Pacific Street have accessible units?
Yes, 850 Pacific Street has accessible units.
Does 850 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
