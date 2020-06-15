All apartments in Stamford
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:48 PM

65 Glenbrook Road

65 Glenbrook Road · (203) 940-2488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06902
Glenbrook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11A · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location and Views! This spacious and bright open floor plan offers 2 large bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Spacious living room with large sliders that lead to your private deck with spectular views of the city and Long Island sound and skyline. Updated kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Master suite with great closet space and full bathroom. Heat, hot water and gas cooking are INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This unit has everything you need! One reserved parking space in the garage. An additional parking space can be requested for $40/month. Laundry room is located on the same floor as the unit as well as a storage unit. This building is secured with a door man and elevators.

Close to downtown, shopping, resturants, Glenbrook train station and downtown train station. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Glenbrook Road have any available units?
65 Glenbrook Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Glenbrook Road have?
Some of 65 Glenbrook Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Glenbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
65 Glenbrook Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Glenbrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 65 Glenbrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 65 Glenbrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 65 Glenbrook Road does offer parking.
Does 65 Glenbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Glenbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Glenbrook Road have a pool?
No, 65 Glenbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 65 Glenbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 65 Glenbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Glenbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Glenbrook Road has units with dishwashers.
