65 Glenbrook Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Location and Views! This spacious and bright open floor plan offers 2 large bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Spacious living room with large sliders that lead to your private deck with spectular views of the city and Long Island sound and skyline. Updated kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Master suite with great closet space and full bathroom. Heat, hot water and gas cooking are INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This unit has everything you need! One reserved parking space in the garage. An additional parking space can be requested for $40/month. Laundry room is located on the same floor as the unit as well as a storage unit. This building is secured with a door man and elevators.



Close to downtown, shopping, resturants, Glenbrook train station and downtown train station. This is a must see!