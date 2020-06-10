60 Iroquois Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

An amazing lifestyle and opportunity awaits you in Shippan, Stamford. This totally renovated cottage is waiting for you. Leave the City stresses behind you and enter the tranquil waterfront community of Shippan. Walk to sandy beaches, bars, restaurants, parks and boating marinas. All this and much more just minutes from I95, Metro North, and vibrant Downtown Stamford. The owners have transformed this 3 bedroom cottage into a beautiful remodeled beach community retreat. Every detail has been considered so they have more time to enjoy the location. From open floor plan living space to the modern kitchen with beautiful new cabinets and a mix of natural woods and stone for counter tops and new stainless steel appliances.

Short term, flexible rental option available (furnished or unfurnished). *Furnished option will impact price.