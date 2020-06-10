All apartments in Stamford
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

60 Iroquois Road

60 Iroquois Road · (917) 837-9328
Location

60 Iroquois Road, Stamford, CT 06902
Shippan Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An amazing lifestyle and opportunity awaits you in Shippan, Stamford. This totally renovated cottage is waiting for you. Leave the City stresses behind you and enter the tranquil waterfront community of Shippan. Walk to sandy beaches, bars, restaurants, parks and boating marinas. All this and much more just minutes from I95, Metro North, and vibrant Downtown Stamford. The owners have transformed this 3 bedroom cottage into a beautiful remodeled beach community retreat. Every detail has been considered so they have more time to enjoy the location. From open floor plan living space to the modern kitchen with beautiful new cabinets and a mix of natural woods and stone for counter tops and new stainless steel appliances.
Short term, flexible rental option available (furnished or unfurnished). *Furnished option will impact price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Iroquois Road have any available units?
60 Iroquois Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Iroquois Road have?
Some of 60 Iroquois Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Iroquois Road currently offering any rent specials?
60 Iroquois Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Iroquois Road pet-friendly?
No, 60 Iroquois Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 60 Iroquois Road offer parking?
Yes, 60 Iroquois Road does offer parking.
Does 60 Iroquois Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Iroquois Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Iroquois Road have a pool?
No, 60 Iroquois Road does not have a pool.
Does 60 Iroquois Road have accessible units?
No, 60 Iroquois Road does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Iroquois Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Iroquois Road has units with dishwashers.
