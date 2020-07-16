326 Erskine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage guest suite

Turn-key classic colonial on cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. First floor boasts 9 foot ceilings and an open floor plan perfect for today's living. Family room with fireplace and sliders to deck connects to gourmet kitchen. There is a first floor guest suite with full bath and study. The master suite has a spacious luxe bath with walk-in closet. An added bonus is a large playroom and second office on the second floor. Walkout lower level is semi-finished and perfect for exercise room or additional play area. The deck and large terrace area overlooks a beautiful yard which backs up to conservation land. Landlord pays for landscaping and snowplowing. This house is move in ready and impeccably maintained. Peace and privacy and two home offices. Great place to get away from it all!