326 Erskine Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:10 PM

326 Erskine Road

326 Erskine Road · No Longer Available
Location

326 Erskine Road, Stamford, CT 06903

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
Turn-key classic colonial on cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. First floor boasts 9 foot ceilings and an open floor plan perfect for today's living. Family room with fireplace and sliders to deck connects to gourmet kitchen. There is a first floor guest suite with full bath and study. The master suite has a spacious luxe bath with walk-in closet. An added bonus is a large playroom and second office on the second floor. Walkout lower level is semi-finished and perfect for exercise room or additional play area. The deck and large terrace area overlooks a beautiful yard which backs up to conservation land. Landlord pays for landscaping and snowplowing. This house is move in ready and impeccably maintained. Peace and privacy and two home offices. Great place to get away from it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Erskine Road have any available units?
326 Erskine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stamford, CT.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Erskine Road have?
Some of 326 Erskine Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Erskine Road currently offering any rent specials?
326 Erskine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Erskine Road pet-friendly?
No, 326 Erskine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 326 Erskine Road offer parking?
Yes, 326 Erskine Road offers parking.
Does 326 Erskine Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Erskine Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Erskine Road have a pool?
No, 326 Erskine Road does not have a pool.
Does 326 Erskine Road have accessible units?
No, 326 Erskine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Erskine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Erskine Road has units with dishwashers.
