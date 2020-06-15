Rent Calculator
18 Claremont Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM
18 Claremont Street
18 Claremont Street
Location
18 Claremont Street, Stamford, CT 06902
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
great studio apt. lots of sun. private patio space. close to charming old Greenwich. town, shopping train station,tods point.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 Claremont Street have any available units?
18 Claremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stamford, CT
.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Stamford Rent Report
.
Is 18 Claremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 Claremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Claremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 18 Claremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stamford
.
Does 18 Claremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 18 Claremont Street does offer parking.
Does 18 Claremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Claremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Claremont Street have a pool?
No, 18 Claremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 Claremont Street have accessible units?
No, 18 Claremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Claremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Claremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Claremont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Claremont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
